220512-N-DE439-1049 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Chief Engineman Jakob Armstrong, left, and Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Cromer inspect the outdrive oil on a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), May 12, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

