    USS Porter (DDG 78)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    220512-N-DE439-1037 ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 12, 2022) Machinist’s Mate 2nd Class Christian Cromer waits as he drains the outdrive oil from a rigid-hull inflatable boat (RHIB) aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78), May 12, 2022. Porter is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Almagissel Schuring/Released).

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 05:18
    Photo ID: 7194588
    VIRIN: 220512-N-DE439-1037
    Resolution: 3219x2299
    Size: 250.48 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Porter (DDG 78) [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Almagissel Schuring, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    RHIB
    USS Porter
    DDG 78

