Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe [Image 8 of 10]

    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen subdue a simulated intruder during the fly-away security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. Members from the 374th Security Forces Squadron familiarized their own Airmen as well as Airmen from other Squadron with how to secure an aircraft in a location that requires an extra measure of security. In case there are not enough Security Forces members on the aircraft, members from other units will assist in protecting the aircraft from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.13.2022 03:25
    Photo ID: 7194450
    VIRIN: 220510-F-DY012-0009
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 19.08 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe
    Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    "PACAF
    Yokota
    C130J
    374thSFS
    Fly-Away Security Training"

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT