Senior Airman Raymundo Valero Delgado, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, left, reacts to a simulated intruder during the fly-away security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The 374th Security Forces Squadron conducted fly-away security training as part of a training during the exercise week. This training assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.13.2022 03:25 Photo ID: 7194449 VIRIN: 220510-F-DY012-0007 Resolution: 4592x3061 Size: 4.92 MB Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.