Senior Airman Raymundo Valero Delgado, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial operations technician, left, reacts to a simulated intruder during the fly-away security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The 374th Security Forces Squadron conducted fly-away security training as part of a training during the exercise week. This training assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2022 03:25
|Photo ID:
|7194449
|VIRIN:
|220510-F-DY012-0007
|Resolution:
|4592x3061
|Size:
|4.92 MB
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe [Image 10 of 10], by Machiko Arita, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT