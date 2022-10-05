Fly-away security training keeps Airmen vigilant, aircraft safe

Senior Airman Kyle Kane, 374th Comptroller Squadron financial analysis technician, fires blank ammunition during the fly-away security training at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. Members from the 374th Security Forces Squadron familiarized their own Airmen as well as Airmen from other Squadron with how to secure an aircraft in a location that requires an extra measure of security. In case there are not enough Security Forces members on the aircraft, members from other units will assist in protecting the aircraft from potential threats. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

