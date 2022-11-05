Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, partners largest MARE in base history [Image 22 of 26]

    Yokota, partners largest MARE in base history

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Machiko Arita 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of the 374th Medical Group and 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department prepare to transport a simulated injured person during a major accident response exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2022. The MARE tested the base’s response to a simulated F-16 Fighting Falcon crash and the ability to collaborate with mission partners. Due to the support of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Misawa Air Base and Tokyo Fire Department, Fussa Fire Station, this was the largest MARE in Yokota history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

