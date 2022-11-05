Yokota, partners largest MARE in base history

Firefighters with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron Fire Department prepare to recover a simulated injured individual during a major accident response exercise at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 11, 2022. The MARE tested the base’s response to a simulated F-16 Fighting Falcon crash and the ability to collaborate with mission partners. Due to the support of Naval Air Facility Atsugi, Commander Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Misawa Air Base and Tokyo Fire Department, Fussa Fire Station, this was the largest MARE in Yokota history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Machiko Arita)

