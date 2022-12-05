Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guard host third annual Global Marine Transportation (MTS) Cybersecurity Symposium

    Department of Homeland Security and U.S. Coast Guard host third annual Global Marine Transportation (MTS) Cybersecurity Symposium

    CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 11 PADET Los Angeles

    Attendees of the third annual Global Marine Transportation (MTS) Cybersecurity Symposium participate in a group panel in Long Beach, California, May 12, 2022. The focus of the symposium was to strengthen collaboration and to engage across boundaries, encompassing international organizations, industry, and the public sector.(U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Aidan Cooney)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022
    Location: CA, US
