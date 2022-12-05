USS Green Bay holds change-of-command ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SASEBO, NAGASAKI, JAPAN

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2022) Capt. Severn B. Stevens, the new commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), departs his change-of-command ceremony in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

