USS Green Bay holds change-of-command ceremony

SASEBO, Japan (May 12, 2022) Capt. Severn B. Stevens, the new commanding officer of the forward-deployed amphibious transport dock ship USS Green Bay (LPD 20), departs his change-of-command ceremony in the ship’s vehicle stowage area. Green Bay, part of Amphibious Squadron 11, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners, and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

