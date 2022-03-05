Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022

U.S. Air Force Capt. Hui Chong Hutton, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, wears a hanbok, a traditional Korean clothing, while participating in an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 3, 2022. Hutton was born and raised in Kun San, South Korea. She lived in Korea for almost 30 years before immigrating to the United States; she is the first in her family to join the U.S. military. Hutton deployed to Afghanistan in 2018, and in 2021, she supported both Operation Allies Welcome and Passenger Medical Augmentation Personnel missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

