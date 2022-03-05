Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022 [Image 1 of 4]

    Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2022

    Photo by Hun Chustine Minoda 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Hui Chong Hutton, 60th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron flight nurse, wears a hanbok, a traditional Korean clothing, while participating in an Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month campaign at Travis Air Force Base, California, May 3, 2022. Hutton was born and raised in Kun San, South Korea. She lived in Korea for almost 30 years before immigrating to the United States; she is the first in her family to join the U.S. military. Hutton deployed to Afghanistan in 2018, and in 2021, she supported both Operation Allies Welcome and Passenger Medical Augmentation Personnel missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chustine Minoda)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month 2022 [Image 4 of 4], by Hun Chustine Minoda, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Korean
    Diversity
    Asian
    Air Force
    Women in Military
    AAPIH

