    Military Police students qualify with duty pistol [Image 3 of 3]

    Military Police students qualify with duty pistol

    AUGUSTA, MI, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker 

    Michigan National Guard

    U.S. Army Private 1st Class Iesha Ghamness, Michigan Army National Guard, conducts weapons training during the military police qualification course, hosted by 1st Battalion, 177th Regiment Regional Training Institute (RTI), Michigan Army National Guard, Fort Custer Training Center, Augusta Michigan, May 11, 2022. The 1st Battalion, 177th Regiment RTI leads Soldiers from the active, Reserve, and National Guard components through transformation into Military Police qualification in accordance with Army Enterprise Accreditation Standards. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. David Eichaker)

