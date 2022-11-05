Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 1st BN 182nd INF – MG medium/light qualification tables [Image 4 of 5]

    Fort Dix – 1st BN 182nd INF – MG medium/light qualification tables

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers of the 1st BN 182nd INF, one of the oldest military units in the United States which formed in 1636, come from Massachusetts Army National Guard. The soldiers are on Range 40 on the Fort Dix Range Complex completing their machine gun, Medium and Light, qualification training tables. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:32
    Photo ID: 7191944
    VIRIN: 220511-O-BC272-672
    Resolution: 2400x1600
    Size: 556.98 KB
    Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 1st BN 182nd INF – MG medium/light qualification tables [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army National Guard Massachusetts New Jersey

