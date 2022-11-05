Fort Dix – 1st BN 182nd INF – MG medium/light qualification tables

The soldiers of the 1st BN 182nd INF, one of the oldest military units in the United States which formed in 1636, come from Massachusetts Army National Guard. The soldiers are on Range 40 on the Fort Dix Range Complex completing their machine gun, Medium and Light, qualification training tables. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

