The soldiers of the 25th Marine Regiment come from Fort Devens, MA. They are shown here during UAS training on Range 86 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. The Raven is a lightweight unmanned aircraft system (UAS). It is designed for rapid deployment and high-mobility for military and commercial operations. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 08:26 Photo ID: 7191931 VIRIN: 220511-O-BC272-379 Resolution: 2145x1547 Size: 734.36 KB Location: FORT DIX, NJ, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Dix – 25th Marine Regiment – UAS Raven Training [Image 9 of 9], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.