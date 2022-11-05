Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Dix – 25th Marine Regiment – UAS Raven Training [Image 9 of 9]

    Fort Dix – 25th Marine Regiment – UAS Raven Training

    FORT DIX, NJ, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Kevin C Mcdevitt 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers of the 25th Marine Regiment come from Fort Devens, MA. They are shown here during UAS training on Range 86 on the Fort Dix Range Complex. The Raven is a lightweight unmanned aircraft system (UAS). It is designed for rapid deployment and high-mobility for military and commercial operations. (Photos taken by the Fort Dix [TSC] Training Support Center)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Dix – 25th Marine Regiment – UAS Raven Training [Image 9 of 9], by Kevin C Mcdevitt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    JB MDL Fort Dix Army Marine New Jersey

