Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    short-field landing [Image 3 of 3]

    short-field landing

    LITHUANIA

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    A German Air Force Airbus A400M completed a short-field landing exercise part of Swift Response 22 at Gaižiūnas Airfield, Lithuania, May 9, 2022. This training allows pilots a diverse range of landing strategies for future missions. This will demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability and resolve to support the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 22. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:59
    Photo ID: 7191671
    VIRIN: 220509-A-VB767-0347
    Resolution: 5337x3002
    Size: 1.25 MB
    Location: LT
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, short-field landing [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    German Air Force
    Airstrip Seizure
    short-field landing

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #SwiftResponse22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT