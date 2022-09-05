A German Air Force Airbus A400M completed a short-field landing exercise part of Swift Response 22 at Gaižiūnas Airfield, Lithuania, May 9, 2022. This training allows pilots a diverse range of landing strategies for future missions. This will demonstrate strategic readiness, interoperability and resolve to support the NATO Alliance during Swift Response 22. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 05:59
|Photo ID:
|7191671
|VIRIN:
|220509-A-VB767-0347
|Resolution:
|5337x3002
|Size:
|1.25 MB
|Location:
|LT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, short-field landing [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
