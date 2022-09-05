Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airstrip Seizure [Image 2 of 3]

    Airstrip Seizure

    LITHUANIA

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo 

    40th Public Affairs Detachment

    German Soldiers depart from a German Air Force Airbus A400M at Gaižiūnas Airfield, Lithuania, May 9, 2022. This movement shows allied forces successfully completing an airstrip seizure during Swift Response 22. This exercise integrates multiple Allied nations’ crisis response forces into a cohesive team and demonstrates the combined ability to deploy rapidly and protect Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airstrip Seizure [Image 3 of 3], by SGT Tamillyah Jo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    German Air Force
    Airstrip Seizure
    short-field landing

    #SwiftResponse22

