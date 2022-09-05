German Soldiers depart from a German Air Force Airbus A400M at Gaižiūnas Airfield, Lithuania, May 9, 2022. This movement shows allied forces successfully completing an airstrip seizure during Swift Response 22. This exercise integrates multiple Allied nations’ crisis response forces into a cohesive team and demonstrates the combined ability to deploy rapidly and protect Europe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Tamillyah Jo)

Date Taken: 05.09.2022
Photo by SGT Tamillyah Jo