AZORES, Portugal (May 10, 2022) Lt. j.g. Charles Davis uses an alidade to check the bearing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) as the ship gets underway from Azores, Portugal, May 10, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

