AZORES, Portugal (May 10, 2022) Sailors heave a line to make-up the forward tug as the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) gets underway from Azores, Portugal, May 10, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:50 Photo ID: 7191663 VIRIN: 220510-N-DO281-1035 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 1.82 MB Location: AZORES, PT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) [Image 16 of 16], by PO2 Trey Fowler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.