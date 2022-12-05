Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Region EURAFCENT holds all-hands call [Image 3 of 6]

    Navy Region EURAFCENT holds all-hands call

    NAPLES, ITALY

    05.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Erika Kugler 

    Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central

    NAPLES, ITALY –– Command Master Chief Mitcheal Burgin, Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central, command master chief, presents 101 Critical Day of Summer safety brief during an all-hands call in Naples, Italy, May 12, 2022. Navy Region EURAFCENT oversees nine installations in seven countries, enabling U.S., allied and partner nation forces to be where they are needed, when they are needed, in order to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Erika L. Kugler)

    Date Taken: 05.12.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:14
    Photo ID: 7191588
    VIRIN: 220512-N-QE928-1019
    Location: NAPLES, IT 
    EURAFCENT

