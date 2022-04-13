SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Connor Stampfli, from Nashville, Tenn., takes down a simulated active shooter during an anti-terrorism training team (ATTT) drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 05:03 Photo ID: 7191569 VIRIN: 220413-N-CO548-1051 Resolution: 2736x1824 Size: 273.39 KB Location: SEA OF JAPAN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Mobile Bay conducts an ATTT drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.