Mobile Bay conducts anti-terrorism drill

SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Sailors respond to an active shooter threat during an anti-terrorism training (ATT) drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)

