SEA OF JAPAN (April 13, 2022) Sailors respond to an active shooter threat during an anti-terrorism training (ATT) drill aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53). Abraham Lincoln Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability through alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Alonzo Martin-Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.12.2022 05:03
|Photo ID:
|7191567
|VIRIN:
|220413-N-CO548-1020
|Resolution:
|2736x1824
|Size:
|209.17 KB
|Location:
|SEA OF JAPAN
This work, Mobile Bay conducts anti-terrorism drill [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Alonzo Martin-Frazier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
