ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) Aviation Structural Mechanic 2nd Class Cory Kirkman signals to the pilots of an MH-60R helicopter, assigned to the "Griffins" of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 79, aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117), May 11, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

