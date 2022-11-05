220511-N-DO281-1018

ATLANTIC OCEAN (May 11, 2022) Sailors aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Ignatius (DDG 117) conduct a foreign object and debris walk down during flight quarters, May 11, 2022. Paul Ignatius is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S., Allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Trey Fowler)

