    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Thomas Contant 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2022) Seaman Theresa Ray, from Kaufman, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs maintenance in one of the ship’s fan rooms. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 01:16
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    Daily Operations
    LHA 6
    USS America

