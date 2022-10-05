SASEBO, Japan (May 10, 2022) Seaman Theresa Ray, from Kaufman, Texas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), performs maintenance in one of the ship’s fan rooms. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Thomas B. Contant)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2022 Date Posted: 05.12.2022 01:16 Photo ID: 7191387 VIRIN: 220510-N-BX791-1063 Resolution: 3581x5371 Size: 1.43 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations, by PO3 Thomas Contant, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.