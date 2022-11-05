Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 5]

    USS America Conducts Routine Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Theodore Lee 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2022) Yeoman Seaman David Taylor, from Dallas, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), practices tactical restraining maneuvers in the ship’s troop marshalling area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.12.2022 00:59
    Photo ID: 7191376
    VIRIN: 220511-N-FA868-1031
    Resolution: 2790x4185
    Size: 1.2 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS America Conducts Routine Operations [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Theodore Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Security
    USS America (LHA 6)
    BTL (Between the Lifelines)

