USS America Conducts Routine Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 11, 2022) Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley, from Sacramento, Calif., assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), practices tactical restraining maneuvers in the ship’s troop marshalling area. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022 Location: SASEBO, JP