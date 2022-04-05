USS America Conducts Dress Whites Inspection

SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2022) Sailors assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), stand in formation during a dress white uniform inspection on the ship’s flight deck. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Theodore C. Lee)

