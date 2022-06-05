USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

SASEBO, Japan (May 6, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Roven Madrid, right, from Phoenix, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Camron Lamarre, from Brooklyn, N.Y., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), paint the bulkhead in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

