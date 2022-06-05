Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Seaman Matthew Bakerian 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 6, 2022) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Roven Madrid, right, from Phoenix, and Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Camron Lamarre, from Brooklyn, N.Y., both assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), paint the bulkhead in the ship’s hangar bay. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Matthew Bakerian)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022
    Photo ID: 7191315
    VIRIN: 220506-N-FI026-1084
    Resolution: 5256x3504
    Size: 1.42 MB
    Location: SASEBO, JP 
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations
    USS America (LHA 6) Conducts Daily Operations

    Hangar Bay
    Aviation
    Daily Operations
    ForgedByTheSea

