    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - UW Photo [Image 3 of 6]

    Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - UW Photo

    BELIZE

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Canadian Forces Cpl Hugo Montpetit 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Members from Fleet Diving Unit Atlantic and Pacific, Royal Canadian Navy, assisted by U.S. Army Divers mentor Caribbean divers during search techniques training as part of Exercise TRADEWINDS 22 in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Belize, May 10, 2022.

    Please credit: Cpl Hugo Montpetit, Canadian Forces Combat Camera, Canadian Armed Forces Photo

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 20:04
    Photo ID: 7191145
    VIRIN: 220510-O-YH591-1004-C
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 4.84 MB
    Location: BZ
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ex TRADEWINDS 22 - UW Photo [Image 6 of 6], by Cpl Hugo Montpetit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

