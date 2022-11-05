Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Projectile Production at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 1 of 2]

    Projectile Production at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Dori Whipple 

    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant

    Projectile Production at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant. Scranton Army Ammunition Plant manufactures large-caliber metal projectiles and mortar
    projectiles for the Joint Warfighter.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 17:05
    Photo ID: 7190861
    VIRIN: 220511-A-YZ466-941
    Resolution: 2100x1500
    Size: 1.3 MB
    Location: ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, IL, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Projectile Production at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant [Image 2 of 2], by Dori Whipple, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Projectile Production at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    Projectiles for distribution at Scranton Army Ammunition Plant.

    TAGS

    JMC
    Joint Munitions Command
    Scranton Army Ammunition Plant
    SCAAP

