Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment tours NUWC Division Newport on May 5

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger (center) listens as Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings describes the capabilities of the three-inch launcher. Also pictured are, James Broadmeadow (from left), head, Ocean Interfaces Division of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Chris DelMastro, head of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Carlos Galliano, head of the Program Management Office of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Capt. Christopher Cox, Berger’s executive assistant; and Vicki Comeau, head of the Division Newport Corporate Operations Department.

