    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment tours NUWC Division Newport on May 5 [Image 4 of 4]

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment tours NUWC Division Newport on May 5

    NEWPORT, RI, UNITED STATES

    09.30.2021

    Photo by David Stoehr 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment Meredith Berger (center) listens as Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings describes the capabilities of the three-inch launcher. Also pictured are, James Broadmeadow (from left), head, Ocean Interfaces Division of the Undersea Warfare (USW) Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Chris DelMastro, head of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Carlos Galliano, head of the Program Management Office of the USW Platforms and Payload Integration Department; Capt. Christopher Cox, Berger’s executive assistant; and Vicki Comeau, head of the Division Newport Corporate Operations Department.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations and Environment tours NUWC Division Newport on May 5 [Image 4 of 4], by David Stoehr, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Energy
    Environment
    Installations
    Assistant Secretary of the Navy
    NUWC Division Newport
    22-25

