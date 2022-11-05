Exchange Shoppers Can Score $25,000 in Gaming Gear with Monster Energy Sweepstakes

Military shoppers can elevate their gaming to the next level as the Army & Air Force Exchange Service and Monster Energy are giving away more than $25,000 in gaming equipment.

