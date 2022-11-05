Admiral visit

Rear Adm. James Downey, program executive officer, Aircraft Carriers, left, greets Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in the ship’s hangar bay, in Newport News, Virginia, May 11, 2022. Downey visited John C. Stennis to receive the quarterly Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) update. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)

Date Taken: 05.11.2022, by PO3 Anton Wendler