    UNITED STATES

    05.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Anton Wendler 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    Rear Adm. James Downey, program executive officer, Aircraft Carriers, left, greets Capt. Cassidy Norman, commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), in the ship’s hangar bay, in Newport News, Virginia, May 11, 2022. Downey visited John C. Stennis to receive the quarterly Refueling and Complex Overhaul (RCOH) update. The John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard working alongside NNS, NAVSEA and contractors conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul as part of the mission to deliver the warship back in the fight, on time and on budget, to resume its duty of defending the United States. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Anton Wendler)

    Date Taken: 05.11.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 12:43
    Photo ID: 7190201
    VIRIN: 220511-N-UF271-1003
    Resolution: 4014x6014
    Size: 947.71 KB
    Location: US
    This work, Admiral Visit [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Anton Wendler, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    Aircraft Carrier
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

