Norfolk Naval Shipyard Veteran Employee Readiness Group founding member Jonathan Echols places flags on the graves of fallen service members during the annual flag placement ceremony at the Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) May 27.
Military Appreciation Month: May Offers Many Ways to Thank Military Members and Families
