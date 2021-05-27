Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Appreciation Month: May Offers Many Ways to Thank Military Members and Families

    Military Appreciation Month: May Offers Many Ways to Thank Military Members and Families

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2021

    Photo by Shelby West 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard Veteran Employee Readiness Group founding member Jonathan Echols places flags on the graves of fallen service members during the annual flag placement ceremony at the Captain Ted Conaway Memorial Naval Cemetery in Naval Medical Center Portsmouth (NMCP) May 27.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2021
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 09:45
    Photo ID: 7189842
    VIRIN: 210527-N-YO710-037
    Resolution: 5000x3333
    Size: 5.76 MB
    Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Military Appreciation Month: May Offers Many Ways to Thank Military Members and Families, by Shelby West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Military Appreciation Month: May Offers Many Ways to Thank Military Members and Families

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    Military Appreciation Month

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT