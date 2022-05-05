Ramstein’s legendary mascot

Ramstein personnel pose next to the newly built 86th Civil Engineer Group mascot at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, on May 5, 2022. Operating under the motto “Take Care of Your Family, Take Care of Your Home, Ask For Help, Be Legendary,” the award-winning 86 CEG team dedicated the last two years to revamping programs, facilitating installation excellence and instilling a sense of pride across Ramstein. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Edgar Grimaldo)

Date Taken: 05.05.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022