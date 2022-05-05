Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Practice Bridge Operations [Image 5 of 7]

    USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Practice Bridge Operations

    SASEBO, JAPAN

    05.05.2022

    Photo by Seaman Cole Pursley 

    USS America (LHA 6)   

    SASEBO, Japan (May 5, 2022) Lt. j.g. Joshua Denton, from Guam, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), acts as a helmsman while training inside a Navigation, Seamanship, and Ship Handling Training simulator. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

