SASEBO, Japan (May 4, 2022) Ensign Catherine Depuy, right, from San Francisco, assigned to the forward-deployed amphibious assault ship USS America (LHA 6), acts as a navigation evaluator during training inside a Navigation, Seamanship, and Ship Handling Training simulator. America, lead ship of the America Amphibious Ready Group, is operating in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of responsibility to enhance interoperability with allies and partners and serve as a ready response force to defend peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Cole Pursley)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.11.2022 08:00 Photo ID: 7189652 VIRIN: 220504-N-FC892-1024 Resolution: 5568x3712 Size: 1.4 MB Location: SASEBO, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS America (LHA 6) Sailors Practice Bridge Operations [Image 5 of 5], by SN Cole Pursley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.