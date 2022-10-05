Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration [Image 7 of 9]

    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A rapid airfield damage repair Airman with the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron fills a small hole with quick drying cement during exercise Beverly Morning 22-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The exercise assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment (ACE) across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    This work, Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration [Image 9 of 9], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

