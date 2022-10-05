Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration [Image 5 of 9]

    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, JAPAN

    05.10.2022

    Photo by Yasuo Osakabe 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Airman 1st Class George Cravins, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, cuts open a bag of rapid-set concrete to be mixed with water to complete the backfill portion of rapid airfield damage repair as part of exercise Beverly Morning 22-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The exercise assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment (ACE) across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2022
    Date Posted: 05.11.2022 01:40
    Photo ID: 7189418
    VIRIN: 220510-F-PM645-1886
    Resolution: 3600x2400
    Size: 4.69 MB
    Location: YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration [Image 9 of 9], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration
    Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT