Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration

Airman 1st Class George Cravins, 374th Civil Engineer Squadron pavement and equipment apprentice, cuts open a bag of rapid-set concrete to be mixed with water to complete the backfill portion of rapid airfield damage repair as part of exercise Beverly Morning 22-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The exercise assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment (ACE) across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)

