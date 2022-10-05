The rapid airfield damage repair team from the 374th Civil Engineer Squadron and 35th CES conduct RADR training as part of exercise Beverly Morning 22-1 at Yokota Air Base, Japan, May 10, 2022. The exercise assessed Yokota's ability to perform Agile Combat Employment (ACE) across a range of military operations in a complex and dynamic international security environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Yasuo Osakabe)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.11.2022 01:40
|Location:
|YOKOTA AIR BASE, JP
This work, Yokota, Misawa showcase ACE during BM 22-1 RADR integration [Image 9 of 9], by Yasuo Osakabe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
