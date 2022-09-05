220509-N-LY160-1027 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Roberto Melendrez, right, plays Magic: The Gathering during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 9, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

