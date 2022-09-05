220509-N-LY160-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – A Sailor shuffles Magic: The Gathering cards during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 9, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 23:51
|Photo ID:
|7189280
|VIRIN:
|220509-N-LY160-1014
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|777.33 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220509-N-LY160-1014 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
