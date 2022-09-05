Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    220509-N-LY160-1003 [Image 4 of 10]

    220509-N-LY160-1003

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    05.09.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Michael Lee 

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    220509-N-LY160-1003 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 9, 2022) – Logistics Specialist Seaman Andrew Ha, left, plays Magic: The Gathering during a Morale, Welfare and Recreation (MWR) event on the mess decks aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 9, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael H. Lee)

    Date Taken: 05.09.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 23:51
    Photo ID: 7189278
    VIRIN: 220509-N-LY160-1003
    Resolution: 5107x3648
    Size: 739.78 KB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 220509-N-LY160-1003 [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Michael Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    amphibious assault ship
    USS Tripoli
    LHA 7
    assault carrier

