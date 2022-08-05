220508-N-IL330-1038 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 8, 2022) – Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Kenneth King, from San Antonio, Texas, ices a cupcake during a Mother’s Day event aboard amphibious assault carrier USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 8, 2022. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Austyn Riley)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 23:51
|Photo ID:
|7189276
|VIRIN:
|220508-N-IL330-1038
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|679.72 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 220508-N-IL330-1038 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT