Unangax̂ Anchorage Dancers participate in a traditional dance performance during Alaskan Command’s 75th anniversary at the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 6, 2022. The ceremony was an opportunity for ALCOM to celebrate the historic legacy of the military in Alaska, and commemorate its longstanding relationship with trusted partners and communities across the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 20:28 Photo ID: 7188930 VIRIN: 220506-F-RJ686-1914 Resolution: 4973x3315 Size: 10.17 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6], by A1C Julia Lebens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.