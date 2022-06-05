Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary [Image 6 of 6]

    ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    Unangax̂ Anchorage Dancers participate in a traditional dance performance during Alaskan Command’s 75th anniversary at the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 6, 2022. The ceremony was an opportunity for ALCOM to celebrate the historic legacy of the military in Alaska, and commemorate its longstanding relationship with trusted partners and communities across the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

    Date Taken: 05.06.2022
