ALCOM Celebrates 75th Anniversary

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. David A. Krumm, is the Commander, Alaskan Command, United States Northern Command; Commander, Eleventh Air Force, Pacific Air Forces; and Commander, North American Aerospace Defense Command Region, North American Aerospace Defense Command, gives closing remarks at ALCOM’s 75th Anniversary at the Alaska Aviation Museum in Anchorage, Alaska, May 6, 2022. Alaskan Command, in coordination with trusted partners, conducts homeland defense, civil support, mission assurance, and security cooperation within the ALCOM joint area of operations to defend and secure the United States and its interests.The ceremony was an opportunity for ALCOM to celebrate the historic legacy of the military in Alaska, and commemorate its longstanding relationship with trusted partners and communities across the state. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Julia Lebens)

