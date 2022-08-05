Sgt. Christian Guinn and Spc. Wayne Glover, 526th Engineer Construction Company from Fort Stewart, Ga., transport a simulated casualty from a collapsed building May 8, 2022. The simulation was a part of a homeland emergency exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise is designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|05.10.2022 13:42
|Photo ID:
|7187113
|VIRIN:
|220508-A-SO154-001
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|18.4 MB
|Location:
|MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, US
|Hometown:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Training today to save lives tomorrow, by Alexandra Shea, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT