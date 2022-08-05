Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training today to save lives tomorrow

    MUSCATATUCK URBAN TRAINING CENTER, IN, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2022

    Photo by Alexandra Shea 

    319th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Sgt. Christian Guinn and Spc. Wayne Glover, 526th Engineer Construction Company from Fort Stewart, Ga., transport a simulated casualty from a collapsed building May 8, 2022. The simulation was a part of a homeland emergency exercise named Guardian Response 22. The exercise is designed to sharpen the skills, boost capabilities and improve mission readiness of U.S. Army units assigned to the Department of Defense’s Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Response Enterprise. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)

    Muscatatuck Urban Training Center
    Fort Stewart
    U.S. Army North
    526th Engineer Construction Company
    Guardian Response 22
    homeland emergency exercise

