    Emerald Warrior 22.1: 9th SOS, 492nd SOW conduct aerial operations at Eglin Range [Image 11 of 11]

    Emerald Warrior 22.1: 9th SOS, 492nd SOW conduct aerial operations at Eglin Range

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.04.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Harrison Winchell 

    Air Force Special Operations Command Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Major Matt Azimi, a weapons system operator with the 9th Special Operations Squadron, 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, navigates an MC-130J Commando II during a free-fall mission during Emerald Warrior 22.1, over Eglin Range Florida, May 4, 2022. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Harrison Winchell)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2022
    Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:04
    Photo ID: 7186876
    VIRIN: 220504-F-OP776-0581
    Resolution: 5894x3922
    Size: 4.79 MB
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Emerald Warrior 22.1: 9th SOS, 492nd SOW conduct aerial operations at Eglin Range [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Harrison Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFSOC
    SpecialTactics
    EmeraldWarrior
    EW22.1
    TrojanFootprint22

