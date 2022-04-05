U.S. Air Force operators with the 492nd Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, conduct a free-fall jump mission out of the back of an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, during an Emerald Warrior 22.1 free-fall mission over Eglin Range, Florida, May 4, 2022. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Harrison Winchell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2022 Date Posted: 05.10.2022 12:05 Photo ID: 7186875 VIRIN: 220504-F-OP776-0492 Resolution: 5205x3362 Size: 4.37 MB Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Emerald Warrior 22.1: 9th SOS, 492nd SOW conduct aerial operations at Eglin Range [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Harrison Winchell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.