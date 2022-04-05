Emerald Warrior 22.1: 9th SOS, 492nd SOW conduct aerial operations at Eglin Range

A U.S. Air Force operator with the 492nd Special Operations Wing, Hurlburt Field, Florida, conducts a static-line jump mission from an MC-130J Commando II assigned to the 27th Special Operations Wing, Cannon Air Force Base, New Mexico, during Emerald Warrior 22.1 over Eglin Range, Florida, May 4, 2022. Emerald Warrior is the largest joint special operations exercise involving U.S. Special Operations Command forces training to respond to various threats across the spectrum of conflict. (U.S. Air Force photo by SrA Harrison Winchell)

